Rivers State governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, has said that the time of reckoning is coming for those who continued to insist that they can appropriate everything to themselves in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Wike, who spoke on Wednesday during the commissioning of the Emohua Campus of the Rivers State University in Emohua local government area of the State,

maintained that nobody can silence him from speaking against such injustice and the demand for the right things to be done in the party.

The governor stated that such persons will definitely account for every wrong thing that they have done when the day of reckoning comes.

He said: “That is why I am telling the people there, look, it cannot work. You can’t take everything. If you take everything, it will ‘purge’ you. So, better do the right thing now.

“Don’t sit there and think that you can muscle me and you can do everything, you can manipulate anything. You can think you have the number to make sure you take everything, but the time is coming when you will account for it.”

Wike, who insisted that the delivery of quality projects by him and his fellow governors will serve the PDP well in their respective States, stated that it will be erroneous for PDP States that have failed to provide good governance to solicit for votes from the electorate.

The governor added: “If any PDP State is not doing well, don’t think you will be voted for because APC is not doing well. If PDP State, for example if in Rivers State we didn’t do well, then you’ll say because APC did not do well at the national, then the people will vote for us?

“They will tell you, PDP you didn’t do well in Rivers State. People don’t understand that. And that is why the party should respect us and know that we are the ones campaigning for the party. Because we have what to use to campaign.”

He explained that his administration has avoided the pitfall most governments suffer because they do not set aside requisite budget for projects they conceptualise, and they end up littering the places with uncompleted projects.

Wike said whenever projects were conceptualised, his administration provides adequate budget to complete them, which is why no project awarded by him will be abandoned.

The governor stated that the establishment of multi-campuses for State-owened University was strategic in increasing access to education, providing more space for effective teaching and learning to take place and grow the economy of rural communities.

He said: “I told the Pro-chancellor and chairman of governing council theat we have to establish satellite campuses so that the main campus will leverage on other facilities that have been occupied by some of these faculties.

“Secondly, it will have to bring development to these areas. I do not believe in establishing so many universities for establishment sake. Yes, there is need for access to education, having created this campus, you are also creating access.”

Wike informed that it was his administration that began the release of capital funds for all the state-ownec tertiary institutions, pointing out that his administration has approved employment of academic and non-academic staff in all tertiary institutions in the state.

The governor directed the chairman of Emohua local government area, Dr. Chidi Lloyd, to within the next three months, build a police station that will provide security for the new campus.

He also assured that the promise of reconstructing the Government Secondary School Emohua will be fulfilled and directed the Commissioner for Education to do site inspection and report back to his office.

Performing the inauguration of the campus and flag-off of the Staff Quarters project, Oyo State governor, Seyi Makinde, said members of the Wike Camp will continue to fight for their space within the PDP.

Makinde said: “If children are doing all of these; what Nigeria needs are children. My brother can be rest assured that Nigerians appreciates him. Even the fight that we lost, we did not lose with our heads bowed.

“We lost knowing that we stood for the truth and we stood for what is good for this country. We will continue to fight for our space within PDP to ensure that what is good for our people is given to our people.”