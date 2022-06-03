The lobby for who emerges running mate to the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, continued yesterday as Abia State governor, Dr Okezie Ikpeazu, paid a courtesy call on the former vice president.

“Earlier this morning, I hosted the governor of Abia State, His Excellency Okezie Ikpeazu. We had good discussions about moving our party, @OfficialPDPNig, forwards,” Atiku revealed on his Twitter handle.

Meanwhile, consultations over who will be Atiku’s running mate intensified, with the prospects of a governor from the South East in the mix.

So far, the front runners for the vice presidential candidacy are Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers); Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta).

It was learnt that one of the South East PDP governors is also being looked at as a compromise choice should the South South option fail to work out following the simmering tussle for the position within the region.

Recall that Wike had accused his colleagues, especially from his zone, of sabotaging the interest of the southern presidency.

Governor Emmanuel who also contested the primaries scored 38 votes. Although Okowa didn’t contest the primary, it was alleged that Delta State delegates voted for Atiku.

Apart from Ikpeazu, Enugu State governor, Hon Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi is also from the South East region. They supported Wike during the primaries.

However, a source privy to Atiku’s meeting with Wike shortly after the convention revealed that the presidential candidate had offered the River State governor the running mate position.

The source noted that Wike in turn asked that he be allowed to consult with his inner cycle on the matter. Wike however paid Atiku a visit late Wednesday in Abuja.