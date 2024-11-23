Governors under the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have expressed empathy with Nigerians suffering from the current economic difficulties in the country, calling on the Federal Government to review its harsh policies to improve citizens’ welfare.

The PDP Governors’ Forum, in a communique at the end of a two-day meeting held in Jos, the Plateau State capital ahead of its National Convention also expressed concerns about the integrity of recent elections, particularly in Edo and Ondo states.

According to the governors, there is a need for urgent action regarding electoral integrity and governance, emphasising the need for reforms to ensure fair representation and accountability.

They alleged manipulation by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the two elections and called for judicial and legislative action to protect democracy.

LEADERSHIP reports that the forum’s discussions reflect a strong commitment to party unity and addressing internal divisions while also focusing on the broader socio-economic challenges facing Nigerians.

The communique which was read to newsmen by the Chairman of the Forum who is also the Governor of Bauchi State, Senator Bala Mohammed, commended the efforts of PDP members in the National Assembly and urged them to ensure fairness and equity in legislative bills.

The forum further emphasised the need for unity within the party, addressing concerns about divisions among its members while stating its commitment to maintaining the party as a trusted platform for democratic governance.

PDP Governors’ Forum further commended the party’s stakeholders for their unwavering support while emphasising the party’s unity and its position as an unbreakable political party offering Nigerians hope and good governance.

They also advised the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to coordinate consultations with stakeholders by February 2025 to address leadership and governance issues.