The Chairman, Caretaker Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Edo State, Dr. Anthony Aziegbemi on Thursday called on the security agencies as well as the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) to investigate alleged fraudulent activities and financial recklessness of the Governor Monday Okpebholo-led administration in the state.

Aziegbemi’s call followed the Wedsnesday’s suspension by Governor Okpebholo of his Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Samson Osagie and the Chairman of the Local Government Commission, Damian Lawani, over allegation of fraud.

Okpebholo had via a statement by the Secretary to the State Government, Umar Ikhilor and conveyed through his Chief Press Secretary, Fred Ituah, announced the suspension of the two top government officials over allegations of “grave official and financial infractions.”

However, Osagie in a viral statement has denied any wrongdoing, saying he is ready to defend his hard-earned reputation against the allegation.

Reacting to the suspension, Aziegbemi said the suspension of Osagie and Lawani over allegations of financial infractions validates PDP’s concerns about reckless financial mismanagement, maladministration and illegality under Okpebholo.

“These findings merely scratch the surface of systemic corruption, misappropriation of public funds, and blatant legal violations occurring right under the Governor’s watch,” the PDP chairman said.

He added that regardless of the suspension, “only a thorough investigation can reveal the full extent of the corruption and organised theft committed by these disempowered politicians, who have regained control of public finances in just 85 days of Okpebholo’s administration.”

PDP stressed that, “From illegally ousting duly elected council chairpersons using thugs, to misappropriating funds intended for local government workers, and mishandling revenue generation, resulting in a drop of the State’s IGR from about N8billion to N2billion monthly, the situation reflects widespread misadministration and entrenched corruption.”

The opposition party in the state called on relevant security agencies including the Department of State Services (DSS), the military, police, and the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate operations of the government over the past two months.