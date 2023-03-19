The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Pastor Umo Eno of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) as the winner of the 2023 Akwa Ibom governorship election held on Saturday.

The result was announced on Sunday evening by the Returning Officer for the election, Emmanuel Adigio.

Eno polled 356,348 votes to defeat Senator Bassey Albert of the Young Progressives Party (YPP), who came second with 136,262 votes.

Akan Udofia of the All Progressives Congress (APC) came third with 129,602 votes.

Meanwhile, John Akpanudoedehe, a former national secretary of the APC caretaker committee, who defected to the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) and subsequently secured the party’s governorship ticket, got 12,509 votes.

The number of rejected votes was 12,342, while total votes cast was 656,422.