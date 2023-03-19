The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the Saturday’s Zamfara State governorship election, Dr. Dauda Lawal, is currently leading other candidates having won in all the three Local Government Areas were results have been declared so far on Sunday.

In Anka Local Government Area, PDP polled 17,116 votes against the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate and incumbent governor of the State, Muhammad Bello Matawalle, who polled 10,156 votes

Also, in Bukuyum Local Government Area, PDP polled 24,341 votes against APC’s 10,321 votes, while in in Zurmi Local Government Area, PDP polled 24,328 votes while the APC got 21,027 votes.

The collation of the election results, which taking place at the State Collation Centre in Gusau, the State capital city, is expected to continue at about 8pm on Sunday night.

Details Later…