Peace Will Soon Return To Niger – Gov Bago

Niger State Governor, Umaru Bago of says he would do everything possible to restore lasting peace to all parts of the state.

Bago said this when he paid homage to the Emir of Minna, Dr Umaru Bahago, in commemoration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir celebration on Thursday in Minna.

The governor, represented by his Deputy, Mr Yakubu Garba, assured the people of the state of his readiness and commitment to rid off all criminal elements from the state.

”We will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that normalcy and total peace is restored in all parts of Niger state,”the governor promised

Bago sympathised with the emir over the security challenges in so