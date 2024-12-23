The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, and Olori Atuwatse III, on Saturday, hosted the Royal Iwere Christmas Carol Concert at Aghofen, the palace of the Olu of Warri Kingdom in Delta State.

The event, which is part of activities planned to promote Warri Kingdom, was a perfect spotlight for Warri Kingdom.

As expected, the Royal Iwere Choir was the cynosure of all eyes as they treated guests to a soulful orchestration of Christmas carols rendered in both Itsekiri and in English languages.

Members of the Iwere Royal Choir were dressed in white and red robes, which significantly are the colours of Christmas and also the royal colours for Warri Kingdom, which some of the guests were also cladded in red and white.

His Majesty, the Olu of Warri Kingdom, Ogiame Atuwatse III and Olori Atuwatse III, entered the venue in grand style with all the guests standing up for their entry.

Ogiame prayed for peace in the land and urged the people not to be carried away in the merriment of Christmas but to reflect deeply about the significance of season.

Another prominent King that attended the 2024 Ghigho Aghofen was the Pere of Kabowei Kingdom, His Royal Majesty, Barr. Peremobowei Shedrack Erebulu, Aduo III.

While the winner of the 9th edition of Big Brother Naija reality show, Kinsley Oritsetimeyin Sule, popularly known as KellyRae, also entertained guests with his performance at the Christmas Carol night.