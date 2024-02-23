The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has launched the sale of seized food items, with a special focus on distributing rice in Lagos State.

The official announcement was made through the NCS official X handle (formerly Twitter).

The Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC), Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, led the flag-off of the rice disbursement program in Lagos on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

CGC Adeniyi highlighted that the distribution strategy aimed to provide direct access to beneficiaries in areas where Customs operations are actively carried out.

He revealed that the NCS received government approval to sell the seized food items at discounted prices, contingent upon the verification process, which requires individuals to present their National Identification Number (NIN).

Emphasising transparency and accountability, CG Adeniyi urged beneficiaries to refrain from reselling the rice in markets or diverting it for purposes other than domestic consumption.

“The target groups include artisans, teachers, nurses, religious bodies, and other Nigerians within our operational areas. The intention is to reach out directly to members through these organized structures to ensure the maximum impact of this exercise,” said CGC Adeniyi.

Adeniyi further stressed the non-negotiable stance against any form of profiteering or exploitation of the initiative.

“It is imperative that beneficiaries understand that the items are not to be resold. We take a strong stance against any misuse or unauthorized resale of the seized food items,” he declared.

See photos below: