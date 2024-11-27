Troops of the Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) operating under Sector 3 in Mongunu have eliminated fifteen more terrorists in its ongoing clearance operation in Kukawa, Borno State.

A statement by MNJTF’s Chief Military Information Officer, Lt.-Col. Olaniyi Osoba said the troops, in a joint effort with Hybrid Force and air component support, intercepted and neutralised some fleeing wounded ISWAP terrorists and captured additional cache of weapons.

He said during the meticulously coordinated air and ground clearance operations, the air component successfully targeted and interdicted several armed and wounded terrorists on motor bikes regrouping in Guzamala.

Lt.-Col. Osoba added that in a follow-up ground operation, troops killed 15 terrorists and captured one alive while attempting to flee after sustaining more injuries.

According to the statement, troops also destroyed three additional Vehicle Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs), bringing the total number of VBIEDs destroyed to seven.

Troops also recovered seven AK-47 rifles, one Rocket Propelled Grenade (RPG) bomb and tube, two Anti-aircraft guns, and 152 Shilka rounds of ammunition during the operation.

More Photos Below: