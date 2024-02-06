President Bola Tinubu, on Tuesday, inducted two TK-129 ATAK Helicopters and a King Air 360i Aircraft at Nigeria Air (NAF) Base, Makurdi, the Benue State capital.

President Tinubu, who was represented at the event by Vice President Kashim Shettima, recalled the commissioning and induction of four additional Diamond-62 surveillance aircraft into the arsenal of the Nigerian Air Force about two months ago, saying it was a symbol of his government’s enduring commitment to the ideals of patriotism and investment in the nation’s security.

The two helicopters were inducted as NAF 500 and NAF 501, respectively, and King Air 360i aircraft as NAF 205 into the Service of the Nigerian Air Force.

The occasion was witnessed by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Minister of Defence, Mohammed Abubakar Badaru; Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State; some members of the National Assembly from Benue State and members of the State House of Assembly, among others.

See photos below: