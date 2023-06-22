Planned Electricity Tariff Hike Insensitive To Plight Of Nigerians – NLC 

The organised Labour, on Thursday, kicked against the proposed plan by the federal government to increase electricity tariff while describing it as callous and insensitive to the well-being of consumers, especially the poor Nigerians.

The plan to increase electricity tariff by 40 per cent is expected to start by July 1, 2023.

Although the federal government explained that the rationale for the increment was in response to the over 100 per cent increase in the pump price of premium motor spirit (PMS) with details showing a movement in inflation from 16.9% to 22.41% and a shift in exchange rate from N441 to N750.

But, the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in a statement by its national president, Comrade Joe Ajaero, said the Labour Centre does not believe that the figures were a justification for this reckless proposed tariff increase.

The Labour Centre, therefore, advised the federal government to shelve the planned tarrif hike.

Ajaero said the issue of capacity to pay and quality of service delivery are not only germane but superior to any rationalisation by market logic.