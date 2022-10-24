Operatives of the Ebonyi State Police Command have arrested one Nnamdi Ngwuta Obaji aka State Commander No. 3 and another member of the outlawed group, IPOB/ESN, Felix Ogudu.

In a statement signed by the police public relations officer, Chris Anyanwu, he said armed with credible intelligence, a combined team of the police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the military stormed three camps of the outlawed IPOB/ESN, including a new one under active construction located in a thick forest close to Opeke River in Omege Village of Agba Community of Ishielu LGA.

Anyanwu said the operation was prompted by pieces of reliable evidence, elicited from interrogation of the two IPOB operatives.

He said in the process of cordoning off the camps, the combined teams were ambushed by the criminal elements with sporadic shooting in their direction, adding that the team responded and engaged them in the same manner and the superior firepower of the security operatives subdued the miscreants.

He said the IPOB operatives chanted morale-boosting war songs, dived into the Opeke River and swam to different directions as they scampered for safety.

He said a good number of the IPOB members were neutralized while many escaped with bullet injuries.

