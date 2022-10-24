Prowess University, Delaware, USA in conjunction with Esther Thelfid foundation, has conferred honorary doctorate degree award on some eminent Nigerians.

The event took place in Abuja under the “Achieving a Sustainable ECO Friendly, Safe and Comfortable Transport Technology in Nigeria.”

Dignitaries honoured by the foundation included, Air Vice Marshal Konye Ekezie, Dr. Kristiaan Van Den Vyer, Nwadiaro Edison and HRH. Alhaji Musa Mohammed. Others were the late Rev. Rasaq Okulaja, Mr. Ene Udoh and Rev. Evelyn Onwuchei.

Those who received honorary doctorate degrees from Prowess University included Charles Nwakamma, HRH Okorokwuba Clifford Chinagorum and Max Odi Daluz.

Speaking, the African representative of Prowess University, Prof. Eze Nwauba, described education as a very veritable avenue for the emancipation of the citizenry and intimating them with the programmes of the government.

The guest speaker, Dr. Kristiaan Van Den Vyer, president Sky World Community Innovation Transport Africa, presented the audience a slide insight of the workings of the company’s operation in a practical demonstration of the usage of the system for ease of transportation.

The CEO of the foundation, Chinwe Aganekwu, stated that her motivation was sparked by the need to reach out to the less privileged in the society and posited that women are in dire need of a comprehensive training in areas of entrepreneurship.

