Katsina State Police Command yesterday confirmed the killing of 41 persons in Kankara local government area of the state by terrorists.

Most of those killed were residents of Bakori who regrouped and attempted to recover some rustled livestock taken by some terrorists who attacked the area.

A statement issued by the state police spokesman, Gambo Isah confirmed the incident, saying; “They traced the footpath of the hoodlums to a location at Yargoje forest. Unfortunately, the terrorists planned and launched a coordinated ambush on the Yansakai.

“The hoodlums shot and killed 41 Yansakai and wounded two. A joint security operation is currently ongoing to bring the perpetrators to book, investigation is ongoing.”

Sources said the terrorists killed over 30 members of the vigilante group during the ambush while scores of others sustained injuries.