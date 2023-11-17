The Borno State Police Command has debunked social media reports alleging that its operatives and officials of the Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) exchanged fire over the control of an outpost at 777 Housing Estate in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The Police Command, in a press statement issued to journalists by its spokesperson, Nahum Daso Kenneth, on Friday in Maiduguri, said the rumour was suggestive that in an unexpected turn of events, Police and Immigration officials engaged in a shootout on Friday, November 17, 2023 and that the confrontation involved a firing of different caliber of firearms which has caused fear among local residents.

The purported clash, according to the rumour, took place at a police outpost within the 777 housing estate alongside the Maiduguri-Kano highway, which the NIS has been occupying since 2014 due to a previous abandonment following repeated attacks on security personnel in the state.

But, in a swift reaction through the statement, the Police PRO said: “The attention of the Command has been drawn to fake rumours, concerning exchange of gun fire between the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) personnel at 777 Housing Estate Maiduguri.

“It is of interest to the general public to note that the Police has reclaimed 23 outposts across the 9 Police Divisions within the Maiduguri Municipality to bring Police closer to the communities and improve Police response time.

“The ownership of 777 Housing Estate outpost has not been in dispute as it belongs to the Nigeria Police and marked with Nigeria Police Insignia, the Police have moved in and mounted the Police flag since on the 15th of November and are working amicably with the Nigeria Immigration Service who are occupying a portion within in the expanse of the compound.

“There was no dispute or exchange of fire as claimed between the Police and Immigration. However, Borno Police Command call on the good people of the State to disregard any unfounded news and go on their lawful business.”