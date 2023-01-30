Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) on Saturday at about 4:40 am foiled an armed robbery incident in the Kabusa area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

FCT police spokesperson, DSP Josephine Adeh, said the prompt intervention of the police followed a distress call to the Kabusa Police Division about an armed robbery incident in the ECWA 2 community of She said, “Upon receipt of the report, the police operatives swiftly mobilised to the scene in collaboration with the locals. The hoodlums, on sighting the police team, opened fire at them and a gun duel ensued.

“However, the superior gunfire of the police led to one of the armed robbers being neutralised while others fled with bullet wounds. Efforts are being made to arrest the fleeing cohorts.

“Two residents injured by the hoodlums were immediately taken to the hospital where they were treated and discharged. The robber was equally confirmed dead by the medical doctor on duty,” Adeh said.

She said some of the exhibits recovered from the scene included one Beretta Pistol, one round of 9mm live ammunition, two axes, one mobile phone and one silver whistle.

Reacting to the development, the commissioner of police, Sadiq Abubakar, applauded residents for their prompt notification and support for the police.

He said while efforts were being intensified to prevent any threat to public safety, incidents of crimes would be confronted and nipped in the bud.

Abubakar urged the public to maintain vigilance and report suspicious activities to the police through the following emergency numbers: 08032003913, 08061581938, 07057337653, and 08028940883, while the Public Complaint Bureau (PCB) desk, which could be reached at 0902 222 2352