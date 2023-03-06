Operatives of the Bauchi State Police Command have killed two suspected kidnappers who attempted to kidnap one Usman Abdulhamid.

In a press release issued by command public relations officer, Mr Ahmed Mohammed Wakil yesterday in Bauchi, he said on 3rd March 2023 some unknown gunmen invaded the residence of Alhaji Abdulhamid Muhammad at Rafin Cora village via Ningi LGA in an attempt to kidnap his son, Usman Abdulhamid, 28 years old.

However, in the process, the victim resisted being taken away by the kidnappers. The victim was shot multiple times in his lower abdomen while making effort to escape.

Wakil said, “On receipt of the information, the police operatives jointly with a local vigilante group led by DPO Ningi swiftly mobilised to the scene to counter the kidnappers from accomplishing their mission in the village. The kidnappers welcomed police operatives with sporadic gunshots.”

The operatives engaged them in a gun duel which forced them to scamper in disarray with possible gunshot wounds.

“Consequently, two of the kidnappers met their waterloo at the spot, while one AK47 was retrieved during the encounter,” he added.

He said, the victim was rescued and immediately taken to the Federal Medical Center Birnin Kudu in Jigawa State for treatment “Furthermore, concerted efforts have been intensified in a bid to follow their trail and arrest the fleeing suspects to face the full wrath of the law,” he said.