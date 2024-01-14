A Police crime detection and prevention team has killed a member of an armed gang in Anambra State on Sunday.

The armed gang member met his waterloo at a Police checkpoint somewhere in Igbo-Ukwu area of Aguata local government area of the State.

The criminal boarded a commercial vehicle, which also had some unsuspecting passengers from Nnewi in Nnewi North local government area.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Anambra State Police Command, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, when the commercial vehicle arrived the Police checkpoint at Igbo-Ukwu and the Police operatives at the security post attempted to search the vehicle, the gang member jumped out of the vehicle and pulled a gun at the Policemen, but he was instantly neutralised by the combat-ready operatives.

The Police image-maker stated that the Police operatives later recovered the baretta pistol the hoodlum pulled at the security officers, and when they conducted a search on the vehicle, a dagger was recovered from the bag the armed gang member was traveling with.

He stated that the Commissioner of Police in the State, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has commended the Police officers for their gallantry in promptly neutralising the gang member and recovering the weapons.

The PPRO also stated that the CP has given directive for the release of two elderly passengers who boarded the commercial vehicle at different locations which the criminal gang member and ordered the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) of the State Police Command to take over the matter and conduct further thorough investigation into the incident.

The State Police boss, the Police spokesman further emphasised, has assured the law-abiding citizens of the state the commitment of the Command to guarantee their security at all times.