The Rivers State Police Command has said that it has began moves to locate the whereabouts of a kidnapped traditional ruler in the State, Chief Mathew Opoto, in order to rescue him and arrest his abductors.

Opoto, who is the chairman of Abissa Council of Chiefs in Akuku-Toru local government area of the State, was kidnapped at the weekend along the Abissa waterways while traveling to the community for a function.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Grace Iringe-Koko, disclosed this while speaking with journalists in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

The monarch was abducted from the boat he was travelling on along with his chiefs, when gunmen on a speed boat intercepted their boat close to the community’s jetty.

A source told journalists that Opoto was dragged out of the boat and pushed into the his abductors’ speed boat immediately he was identified by one of the kidnappers.

“The chairman of Abissa council of chiefs High Chief Mathew Opoto, was travelling with some of his chiefs and about five minutes to arrive the community, gunmen came in a speed boat, identified him and took him away.

“We have no information about him. The entire community is worried, the chiefs, elders, youths and women, everybody is worried because there is no information about him up till now,” the Policemen spokesperson stated.