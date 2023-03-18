Nollywood actress, Chioma Akpotha, has narrated how she was allegedly attacked by thugs at her polling unit in Lagos during ongoing Governorship and State Assembly elections on Saturday.

Akpotha stated on her Instastory that she had to run for her life, after some guys came after her with the intent to stab her with knives.

She said the side-mirror and other parts of her car were damaged as she fled away from them.

“They destroyed my side mirrors, hit my car, I don’t even know the extent of the damage but I just ran out for my life because they were bringing out knives they wanted to stab me but thank God I came with some people who helped me,” she stated.