The presidential candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and CEO of Roots TV, Dumebi Kachikwu, has described the news making the rounds that his wife pleaded with him to bribe delegates in the just-concluded presidential primary of the party to avoid disgrace, as fake and malicious.

He described the news published in a national daily (not LEADERSHIP) as the height of mischief.

In a statement made available to LEADERSHIP on Thursday in Abuja, Kachikwu said during the party’s convention, his wife did not at any time beg him to bribe delegates in order to win.

According to him, “My attention has been drawn to a misleading and mischievous headline claiming that I said that my wife begged me to bribe delegates. This is not true at all. That twelve media houses were represented in the parley where I said that my wife pleaded with me not to be disgraced seeing that some aspirants were sharing money during the ADC convention.

“It is the height of mischief to then suggest that this means she begged me to bribe delegates. After complaining about the headline to the management of the Newspaper, they changed the headline but left the offending statement in the body of the news report.”

He added that the fake news, which has since gone viral, had caused him and his wife pain.