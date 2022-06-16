At least 11 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), mostly women and children, were fatally injured on Thursday evening as terrorists suspected to be Boko Haram, fired three mortar bombs into the border town of Banki in Bama local government area of Borno State.

It was gathered that the mortar bombs were rocketed at innocent civilians in a displaced persons’ camp located Banki town, from the outskirt of the town.

A security intelligence obtained by Zagazola Makama, a Counter Insurgency Expert and Security Analyst in the Lake Chad and made available to our correspondent in Maiduguri, shows that another bomb was also fired close to the military formation in the town, but did not cause any harm after it exploded.

“The loud explosions sent many residents in the camp scampering for safety.

“The Military quickly deployed reinforcement to restore sanity in the area, while the wounded victims were evacuated to the hospital for medical attention,” the source said.