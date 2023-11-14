Experts in trailblasing and diverse fields have called on business and career-driven women to be resilient and see the possibilities to thrive while seeking leadership positions, and a path for growth of the Nigerian economy.

The remarks were made at the Women in Business, Management and Policy, (WIMBIZ), 22nd annual conference tagged: I’m Possible: Thrive! held at Eko Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

WIMBIZ executive director, Hansatu Adegbite disclosed that, the group’s founding members and board of trustees have made them stand and thrive higher as they have helped raise the bar for the women folk.

She said: “It is important for us to constantly reignite women who carry seeds inside of them that still need to be activated for greatness.

“With seeds, all that is needed is something to activate them, to produce fruits. So, I want to urge women to develop a resilient spirit and maintain a positive mindset. Let that seed in you be activated, and let your path to greatness be a step at a time; and one day, your story will be heard”

Landmark Africa Group CEO/MD, Paul Onwuanibe, who was the Keynote Speaker applauded the resilience of the Nigerian women working towards actualising their vision and the exploits of women for the inventions that are under-reported.

He shared life and business tips on the essence of resilience and adaptability for women in business to thrive in their businesses and careers. While advising women should identify their possibilities and try to achieve them, as there exists no room for not thriving in life.

To him, “You must dare to dream. Not all dreams will become a reality, but dreams will never become a reality if you do not dare to dream in the first place. As the opportunity of a lifetime can only be realised in the lifetime of that opportunity.”

Founder, BMO Advisory Services, Bola Matel Okoh stressed that, women do not need to survive alone but need to thrive and showcase the seed of greatness that is needed to unlock their potential to thrive, as they have peculiar qualities that will make a good leader or being in leadership positions.

Panellists alluded that resilience and the determination to dare will help change the narrative that leads to self-direction on unlocking untapped potentials that will lead to economic empowerment and the development of the nation.

A cross-section of participants at the conference expressed the need for more women’s platforms to shape the direction of business-oriented women, just as the world is changing, calling on females to be heard and not spoken for while there is a need for more visibility in all strata of government and in the policy formation and decision-making level.

On his part, chief executive officer, ASSECO Software Nigeria Limited, Simon Melchior implored that unwavering support should be incorporated in the work environment as both genders play a pivotal role in the development of not only an organisation but the economic development of a nation.

As part of the annual conference mode of supporting women entrepreneurs, Optiva Capital Partners, Unilever Plc, and the Nigerian Bottling Company gave entrepreneurship grants and giveaways worth millions of Naira to lucky participants in a raffle draw.