Women in the oil producing area of Ohaji Egbema local government area of Imo State, on Monday, stormed the streets of Mmahu to protest alleged Police brutality in the community.

The women, numbering over 500, were seen with placards, appealing to the Federal Government and the Inspector General of Police to come to their rescue.

They alleged that there had been consistent police brutality in their communities and their sons have all fled following alleged killings of victims of the brutality.

Spokesperson of the protesters and Women Leader in the area, Mrs Anwulika Omogo, told journalists that the police team that had been brutalising the members of the communities was allegedly led by

one Inspector Okeabatta Chika (Alias Kill and Bury), a member of the disbanded SARS unit of the Police.

The women alleged that “Kill and Bury” had recruited unknown state actors as Militia group around Egbema axis and attacking, killing, and arresting innocent and law abiding residents of the area that he labelled criminals.

“Most recent is the arrest of the PG of the community, Pastor Noble Chinedu Omogo who was detained in his Inspector’s illegal cell at former NDDC hospital in Mmahu for three days without investigation and any crime.

“The Inspector boasts that he is not answerable to both the Area Commander, DPO or any other police authority, as he is now Police Traditional Ruler of Egbema.

“Egbema is a peaceful oil producing community and we want government to intervene in this issue before it would degenerate to our children deciding to retaliate.”

Also speaking, Mrs Love Nzeoma said that the community did not want what happened in Delta State to happen to them.

“We do not want our children to go to self-defence because they have been pushed to the wall.

“Any action they take may affect so many other lives and government installations.

“We respect the law but we can no longer afford to keep quiet while our children are being killed daily on frivolous charges,” they said.

Efforts to get the Imo State Police Command’s reaction proved abortive as the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) did not respond to calls made to his phone line.