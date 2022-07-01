The House of Representatives has resolved to appraise the benefits and contributions of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) towards the socio-economic development of Nigeria and Nigerians in the last 10 years.

The House observed that Nigeria had contributed more than $1.177billion to ECOWAS as its Community Levy in 16 years.

It said this is with a view to determining the justification of the country’s financial contribution to the sub-regional organisation.

The committees on Inter-parliamentary Relations and ECOWAS Parliament and Foreign Affairs were given this task and are to report back in six weeks for further legislative action.

These followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Awaji-inombek Abiante.

The House noted that the ECOWAS was established by the Treaty of Lagos in Lagos, Nigeria on May 28, 1975 with the main goal of promoting economic cooperation among member states in order to raise living standards and promote economic development.

It said this is the highest contribution by any member state since inception.

The House worried that despite Nigeria’s “larger than life financial contributions to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), the country and its citizens have not benefited immensely.”

The House said it was aware that Nigeria has immensely contributed to the ECOWAS- power supply to member states, medical interventions and peacekeeping efforts in member states including the Gambia, Mali, Sierra Leone, Guinea Bissau, Liberia among others.

“The House is further aware that ECOWAS ‘Vision 2050’, a new regional prospective frame of reference for the next thirty years proclaims that ECOWAS must become a community of people, by placing more emphasis on Infrastructural development, integration, youths and women who are the region’s vives;

“The House observes that the ECOWAS ‘Vision 2050 if well implemented will ensure a secure, stable and peaceful region; a region endowed with strong institutions that complies with the rule of law and fundamental freedoms; a fully integrated and prosperous region; a region mobilized for transformation, inclusive and sustainable development,” the motion read.