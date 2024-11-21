The House of Representatives has

invited the Head of Service of the Federation, Didi Walson-Jack, to provide comprehensive details of all civil servants assigned to the Ministries, Department and Agencies of government (MDAs) for verification to track down the offenders involved in alleged age falsification within the Civil Service.

This was as the House adopted a motion seeking the investigation and prosecution of culprits of age falsification in Nigeria’s Civil Service, moved by Hon. Yusuf Ahmed Badau at plenary on Thursday.

Moving the motion, Badau noted that the Federal Civil Service of the Federation is the heartbeat of the Public Service Administration

in the Executive, Legislative, and Judiciary.

He also noted that the roles of civil servants constitute the foundation of nation-building, consequently, a strong and viable public service system is needed to promote an effective and efficient public service to the country.

The lawmaker stated that: “the primary responsibility of the Legislative Arm of Government in Nigeria is to monitor and

investigate violations of laws enacted by it, which include matters pertaining to age falsification and other matters related to the public service in Nigeria.

“The rising number of unemployment caused by age falsification is highly of concern and requires urgent investigation and prosecution. In the last quarter of 2024, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) report indicated that the unemployment rate has risen by 5.3%, making Nigeria one of the countries with the most unemployed population in the African continent.

“The number of graduates without jobs is extremely worrying, requiring swift action to address the issue through investigation and prosecution of age falsification offenders in order to create space for bright new minds to impart in the productivity and prosperity of the public service in Nigeria.”