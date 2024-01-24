Following the proclamation by the leader of Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano and presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, the people of Kano have remained in suspense on what the outcome will be.

Some of the opinions sampled on the streets revealed different viewpoints about the matter.

LEADERSHIP reports that immediate past regime of Governor Abdullahi Ganduje had balkanised the Kano Emirate into five by creating Rano, Karaye, Bichi, Gaya and Kano emirates.

Some members of the public that spoke to LEADERSHIP in Kano expressed divergent views on the matter concerning the five new Emirates in the state.

There are those with the opinion that since the Emirates had already been created, they should be allowed to continue.

Supporting this view is one Saminu Bello Fagge, 60, a junior civil servant who sees the creation of the Emirates as a necessity.

“It is necessary for the development and progress of the state. It is a way by which, if properly managed by those in power, it can be used in creating urbanisation in the rural areas. I think this government should continue from where the last regime stopped,” he said.

However, Hafizu Musa, who owns a shop at the popular Kantin Kwari textile market, believes that the former status quo should be returned as well as the former Emir.

“We prefer our historic set-up which must be preserved for our unborn children. Why should this be altered by former Governor Abdullahi Ganduje?

“I want this government to ensure that they revert to the former status quo; that is why we voted for them. They should also bring back the dethroned Emir and do away with those in power now. You can’t be destroying our legacies to satisfy some selfish political interests,” he said.

On the other hand, one Barrister Mudi Idris explained that the entire system had been bastardised by politicians.

To him, the Kano Emirate should be upgraded above the remaining four.

“Leave for them some two or three local governments while all the remaining be placed under Kano Emirate.

“They should make Kano the first-class emirate and reduce the others to second class. There is no need to dethrone the Emirs because they have already been there.

“Even as they differ in political interests among them, at least they should consider the public interest and reconcile to move the state forward,” he said.

A housewife, Salamtu Sani, also wants the Kano government to revert to the former status quo. She called for the restoration of the dethroned Emir.

The comments by the leader of the Kwankwasiyya Movement, who also says he is a leading adviser to the Abba Kabir Yusuf government, actually raised a lot of dust in the state.

In the palaces, it is clear that there is suspense, especially as the issue of politics has infused the matter.

Meanwhile, as people await the planned review of the matter as announced by Dr Kwankwaso, supporters of the Kwankwasiyya Movement in Kano have chanted Sabon Gwamna! Sabon Sarki! (New Governor! New Emir!), while receiving Governor Yusuf when he returned to the state after his Supreme Court victory a fortnight ago.

The issue is also a topic of discussion daily on radio programmes in the state.