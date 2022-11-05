No doubt, there are trillions of documents stored at library, government agencies and private organisations that could have easily be stored digitally, if the country can leverage on technology.

Documents stored in paper form can no longer be reliable, due to the fact that, incidents like flood, fire outbreak and termites, among others, can easily destroy them, hence, the need to deploy technology in preserving important documents.

A serial entrepreneur and the managing director, IQ Express Group, Mr Richard Amaech, has spent over 20 years to changing the narrative, by bringing the latest and best technology into Nigeria. “The journey so far has been about solving problems that present themselves in our pursuit of continuous improvements in one business which then create another in the process,” he averred.

From products procurements, international project logistics, haulage transportation, products distribution to sub assembling and manufacturing, Amaechi, in partnership with IQ-Fujitsu, a global leader in imaging solutions, is shaping Africa’s tomorrow.

As an authorised distributor of IQ-Fujitsu innovations, one of the world’s biggest ICT manufacturer and solution provider, Amaechi said, IQ Express Group, is delivering unparalleled Japanese Technology to Nigeria, West Africa and Sub Saharan Africa.

“From Fujitsu Scanners and professional document imaging devices/solutions, Fujitsu consumers and industrial batteries/UPS Solutions to IOTs, technology solutions, Fujitsu thermal and Dot Matrix Printers/retail solutions to IOTs technology solutions, Fujitsu air conditioning systems, and so on, we don’t just stock and sell Fujitsu products to you in Africa, we make it work for you.

“With our well established After-sales support centres/showrooms across key economic locations in Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya and South Africa, we are there with you every step of the way to ensure you maximise the greatest value this top-quality products have to offer,” he explained.

His dream is not just to import these products into Nigeria, but to look at the broader picture of ensuring that IQ-Fujitsu start local manufacturing of the products in few years to come.

“If we manufacture these products in Nigeria, the price will definitely go down. So, part of the agreement I signed with potential investors is that after a period of importing their products to the country, the companies should start assembling them here in the country. The idea is to reduce the price of the products, to enable more Nigerians able to patronise them, create employment for our youths and to some extent, preserve forex,” the MD stated.

However, Amaechi said the business environment must be conducive for this to happen. For instance, the insecurity in the country is scaring a lot of potential investors who would like to invest in the country.

“While foreign investors are ready to invest in Nigeria, one thing that has hindered them is the insecurity and the bottlenecks involved in setting up a plant in Nigeria. So, I am pleading with the Nigerian government to make it easy for investors to invest in the country, by tackling the issue of insecurity, improve the electricity status and reduce the bureaucracy and bottlenecks in setting up business in the country,” Amaechi appealed.

The MD disclosed that his partnership with IQ-Fujitsu has created employment and improve the processes of clients.

So far, Amaechi said, he is currently providing that solution and many others to the banking sector, government agencies, universities and some NGOs.

Amaechi has been the CEO, IQ Express Group in the United Kingdom, Nigeria and Sub Saharan Africa for about 20 years and seven months. He had an engineering management master degree from the University of Greenwich, London and graduated from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka with Bachelor of engineering and mechanical engineering.

To Amaechi, trust is everything, “If you put money first, you will never chase it, but if you put productivity first, money will chase you.”