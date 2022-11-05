Edo Central senatorial candidate on the platform of the Labour Party (LP), Osereme Christen Omofoma, Saturday, decried the collapse of infrastructure in his Esan land and across the State just he promised to change the narrative if elected to serve in the National Assembly.

The Senatorial hopeful said the Labour Party was poised to bring about a new Nigeria that will usher in development, peace and prosperity for the improvised masses.

While appealing to the people to vote massively for all the LP candidates in the forthcoming general elections in three 2023, he said Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed presidential ticket was to restore back Nigeria’s lost glory.

He stated, “If you leave Benin City now going to Esan, there is no access to all of Edo Central. There is no road. You have to go through Agbor in neighbouring Delta State.

“It is wrong. What does it cost to fix a road? There is no pipe borne water, no healthcare, nothing. I think it is high time we change the narrative and start giving good governance to our people.

“Let’s be patient. Let’s try and work together. Help is on the way. We are going to change the narrative. Vote LP all the way. We will create a new Nigeria for everybody and I intend to replicate that for my constituency,” he promised.

Speaking on why he threw his hat into the ring, he said: “Ever since I left the country, I have always come back home every year, sometimes thrice, to embark on projects. Projects that help my community. Projects that build society in terms of creating things like borehole for communities, education programmes, helping widows, paying school fees for indigent students, etc.

“Even as I was away from the country, I still consistently took part in the affairs of the country. I am a very passionate Edo person. I believe we can give the people a better representation than what they are getting right now.

“Our leaders have failed us in all aspects of governance at all levels. It is about time I believe the young blood should come into governance and try and create a difference.”

The former lecturer of Medical and Dentistry further added, “It is high time we bring our wealth of experience back to this country and see what we can do for our people beyond helping widows. If we can do things on a larger scale, everybody benefits all at once, then we can make a better impact.”