The authority of Bonny local government area of Rivers State has launched manhunt for the driver of a passenger boat that refused to assist victims of a boat mishap along the Port Harcourt-Bonny sea route in the state.

A passenger boat carrying 22 passengers, travelling from Port Harcourt to Bonny capsised on Sunday evening, close to Yellow Platform near Bonny Island after being hit by an oceanic storm.

While two adults and a toddler died during the accident, 19 passengers were successfully rescued and are currently receiving medical attention at an undisclosed medical facility in Bonny Island.

Chairman of Bonny LGA, Hon. Anengi Claude-Wilcox, in a statement made available to newsmen in Port Harcourt, called on the public to assist with useful information on the boat driver that met the scene of the accident but refused to render assistance to the boat or its stranded passengers.

Claude-Wilcox said, “Sadly, information reaching the Council revealed that there was a passenger boat that met the scene of the incident but refused to stop to rescue the victims of the mishap while they were struggling to survive on the sea.

“Anybody with useful information about the particular boat driver should contact the Council Secretary via: 08035085782.”

“Bonny Local Government Council advises travellers to be cautious of the weather and adhere strictly to the safety rules and measures of passenger ferries, so as to avert future recurrence.”

“May God comfort and console us all and give the families the fortitude to bear this unbearable loss.”