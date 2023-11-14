The leadership of Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) has ordered all its commands and formations nationwide to fly its flags at half-mast for seven days, starting from yesterday, in honour of its personnel who lost their lives in a ghastly accident along Kano- Zaria Road on Sunday.

NIS spokesperson, Dr Dotun Aridegbe, who disclosed this during a briefing at the service headquarters in Abuja, said the acting CGI, Mrs Caroline, Wuraola-Adepoju, is deeply grieved by the loss. He said, a 3-day mourning period has been declared to grieve over their fallen colleagues.

This is even as Wuraola Adepoju ordered immediate investigation into the cause of the deadly auto crash that claimed the lives of four of its personnel.

The NIS imagemaker who further appreciated the understanding and support shown to them at this critical time, appealed for respect for the privacy of the affected families as they navigate this immense loss.

He said, “I am here to address a tragic incident that occurred yesterday, November 12, 2023, involving some very dedicated personnel of the Nigeria Immigration Service.

“Yesterday, a group of eleven of our personnel were returning to Abuja from an official assignment in Kano, in an eighteen-seater official bus. Tragically, they were involved in a ghastly accident a few kilometers from Kano. As a result, four of our personnel lost their lives.

“This has been a deeply distressing and sorrowful moment for all of us within the Nigeria Immigration Service. Seven of our colleagues who sustained various degrees of injuries are currently receiving treatment at the Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital in Kano.

“We didn’t address the press yesterday as expected as the service, in light of this unfortunate incident, had to first ensure that bereaved families were informed and supported.”

He added that arrangements for the burial of the departed officers were being organised with utmost care and respect as the NIS boss is personally extending her condolences and support to the families of the deceased.

“We stand firmly with those left behind by their breadwinners during this distressing period.

“We are committed to understanding the circumstances that led to this tragic event and will take appropriate measures to prevent such incidents in the future. For us at the NIS, this is a time of deep reflection,” he stated.