Cristiano Ronaldo’s Al Nassr advanced to the quarterfinals of the Asian Champions League on Wednesday as the Riyadh-based side beat fellow Saudi Pro League outfit Al Fayha 2-0 to complete a 3-0 aggregate victory.

Portugal winger Otavio scored in the 17th minute to build on last week’s 1-0 win before Ronaldo added a late second.

Al Nassr will next face Al-Ain after Hernan Crespo’s side saw off Uzbekistan’s Nasaf through Soufiane Rahimi’s injury-time winner.

Reuters reports that Ronaldo narrowly missed adding a second when his 37th-minute header clipped the post but the former Real Madrid forward did strike with four minutes remaining, slotting into an empty net after beating Stojkovic to a late punt forward.

Earlier in the day, Anderson Lopes’ 122nd-minute penalty earned Yokohama F Marinos a last-gasp 1-0 win over Bangkok United to seal a 3-2 victory that sets up a quarter-final meeting with China’s Shandong Taishanfor Harry Kewell’s team.

South Korea’s Ulsan Hyundai also confirmed their progress to the next round with a 2-1 victory over Japanese second division side Ventforet Kofu to complete a 5-1 aggregate win.

Ulsan added to their 3-0 first-leg advantage in the 12th minute when Kim Ji-hyun scored with an instinctive finish from close range after Um Wong-san’s shot had come back off the post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kazushi Mitsuhiro headed in an 88th-minute corner to level the scores on the night but Joo Min-kyu netted four minutes into injury time to confirm Ulsan’s quarter-final meeting with Jeonbuk Motors, who eliminated Pohang Steelers on Tuesday.