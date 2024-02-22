Catholic Archbishop of Kaduna, Most Rev Matthew Man-Oso Ndagoso, has expressed disappointment with politicians in Kajuru local government area and Kaduna State in general for not showing empathy over the gruesome killing of 12 people and burning of over 17 houses in Gindin Dutse Makyali village of Kufana district in Kajuru LGA.

Rampaging bandits invaded Gindin Dutse Makyali village of Kufana district in Kajuru LGA in the early hours of Sunday killing 12 persons and burning down over 17 houses.

The dean of Rimau deanery, Very Rev Fr Daniel Kyom, who represented the Archbishop on a visit to the affected community urged the politicians and the state government to visit the victims of these attacks.

According to him, politicians and the government should make sure that victims of banditry attacks don’t die of hunger.

“Politicians were not elected to kill people with hunger. Government should as a matter of urgency secure the lives and property of its citizens.

“This idea of making abnormal things normal is wrong and it must stop. How can people be killed and no government presence to show sympathy? They only talk, nobody sees anything on ground. Politicians were elected to work for the people, they should come and work for the people now, they can’t keep quiet,” he said.

On whether state police will solve the reckless killings, he maintained that the ordinary person doesn’t want to know about duplication, what the common man wants is to strengthen security for his survival.

“If the right thing is not done, we won’t get results. Both the federal and state government should do what they were elected to do. They were not elected to make things worse, they were elected to strengthen security, protect lives and property. It is not our job to secure our lives, the job is theirs, we entered a contract with elected leaders to secure our lives. So, if I entered into a contract with you and I do my own part and you don’t do your part it’s wrong.

“These people have been peaceful, we are not happy about the recent development but we won’t give up on God, we will continue to pray,” he said.

Mr Anthony Peter who spoke on behalf of the community said, “The politicians we voted for, have abandoned us in our trying moment, we have always been peaceful here but these people decided to attack us. We call on the government to help us.”