At least four vehicles were burnt while some persons sustained varying degrees of injuries as a petrol-laden tanker went up in flames on Ibadan-Ife expressway in Ibadan, Oyo State on Saturday.

The incident occurred at the Ajia Circular Road end in Egbeda local government area of the state, causing traffic gridlocks and leaving motorists and commuters stranded for several hours.

Vehicles affected in the incident include a petrol-loaded truck, an 18-passenger bus, a mid-sized truck and a Micra taxi.

The General Manager of the State’s Fire Services, Mr Yemi Akinyinka narrated, that the fire which started at approximately 5:45 pm damaged properties and displaced several families.

Akinyinka said motorists and commuters were stranded for several hours as operatives of Federal Fire Service and security agencies tried to put the situation under control.

Eyewitnesses said the truck lost control while trying to ascend a hill at the Circular Road junction.

Akinyinka said, “Preliminary investigations suggest that the fire was caused by some residents trying to use the leakage opportunity for their beneficiary use.

“Four vehicles were completely destroyed, one petroleum truck,18-passenger bus, one small truck, and one micra were all affected. Some people suffered minor injuries,” Akinyinka said.