President Bola Tinubu has stated that his administration is sparing no effort in ensuring that Nigeria’s children have a solid footing for the realisation of their dreams.

Tinubu in celebration of the 2024 Children’s Day, also described Nigeria’s children as the bearers of the nation’s torch into the future.

According to a statement by presidential spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, the President rejoiced with parents, guardians, and families across the nation.

He called for a reinforcement of the family unit as a place where the sacred values of honesty, modesty, hard work and charity are passed down to the shining lights of tomorrow.

Tinubu affirmed that the society is a reflection of each family unit, urging the “preservation of those principles that make us a wholesome, nurturing, and thriving nation.”

The President emphasised that with increased investments in education, and the recent overhauling of the entire education system to provide both human and material resources for learning, as well as the efforts of the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children Education to get the nation’s precious gifts off the streets, his administration will continue to expand access to qualitative education for all Nigerians.

He further reassured the nation of his commitment to ensuring a safe and secure ambience of learning for the children while improving the standard of education.