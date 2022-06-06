Following Saturday’s killing of two persons and abduction of many others in Obbo-Ayegunle of Ekiti local government area of Kwara State, security operatives, including soldiers, policemen and men of the secret service have been deployed for a massive manhunt for the suspected kidnappers.

The state government made this known in a statement signed by the commissioner for Communications, Hon. Bode Towoju.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government appealed to the people of Obbo Ayegunle to be calm as the security operatives were on top of the situation.

It said a reinforced security team comprising police, secret service and the military has been despatched to support the existing security architecture in the area.

It commiserated with the families of the two victims who lost their lives, and pledged to take every step to safely return those abducted to their loved ones.

“While the police and DSS contingents have since arrived the area, the military team is expected to join the operation that is planned to not only rescue the victims but also ensure that appropriate actions are taken against the perpetrators,” it added.

LEADERSHIP recalls that unknown gunmen had last Saturday attacked an 18-seater commercial bus in Obbo-Ayegunle, killing two persons and abducting others in the process.

As at the time of this report, the suspected kidnappers have not contacted the families of the victims for ransom payment.