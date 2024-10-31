The Senate has confirmed Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, Ambassador Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu, and five other ministerial nominees recently named by President Bola Tinubu.

This decision was praised by opposition Senators, particularly for the appointment of Ambassador Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu from the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) as Minister of State for Foreign Affairs.

The confirmation followed a rigorous five-hour screening session during the Senate plenary. Notably, some nominees with previous government experience were asked to introduce themselves and were allowed to exit after their brief presentations.

The confirmed appointees include Dr Nentawe Yilwatda (Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction), Muhammadu Dingyadi (Minister of Labour and Employment), and Bianca Odumegu-Ojukwu (Minister of State for Foreign Affairs). Other nominees are Dr. Jumoke Oduwole (Minister of Industry, Trade and Development), Idi Maiha (Minister of Livestock Development), Yusuf Ata (Minister of State for Housing), and Dr. Suwaiba Ahmad (Minister of State for Education).

During the screening, Senators expressed their confidence in Ambassador Bianca Ojukwu, widow of the late Chukwuemeka Odumegu-Ojukwu, and the other nominees.

Senator Victor Umeh (Labour Party, Anambra Central) remarked that Bianca Ojukwu’s inclusion in the Federal Cabinet heralds opportunities for reconciliation and progression. He stated, “She embodies the values that her husband championed and will advocate for equal rights.”

Despite their party differences, Senator Tony Nwoye (LP, Anambra North) called her one of the finest nominees. Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe (APGA, Abia South) also commended President Tinubu for incorporating members from opposition parties, signalling his commitment to a unity government.

Abaribe emphasised, “Bianca Ojukwu is a maternal figure for us in APGA. Her appointment showcases the President’s endeavour to foster national integration.” He further highlighted the importance of the President attaching portfolios to nominees during confirmations, a practice he hopes will continue in future administrations.

In her address, Ambassador Ojukwu expressed concern over the dire state of Nigeria’s embassies abroad, attributing their condition to inadequate funding. She stressed the need for renovations to enhance the environment for lawmakers and facilitate better engagement with international partners. Ojukwu, who previously served as Commissioner for Peace and Reconciliation in Anambra State, called for a robust foreign policy to improve Nigeria’s global standing.

Recently, President Tinubu conducted a cabinet reshuffle, which resulted in the dismissal and reassignment of several ministers, alongside the appointment of these seven new officials.