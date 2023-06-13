Senate President: Umana Congratulates Akpabio

The immediate-past Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Mr Umana Okon Umana, has congratulated his predecessor in office, Senator Godswill Akpabio, on his election as the President of the 10th Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on Tuesday.

Umana, who served as secretary to the government of Akwa Ibom State when Senator Akpabio was governor of the State, described the latter’s election to the Senate Presidency as a judicious choice.

Umana said Akpabio’s election was an expression of the appreciation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the contributions of the South-South geopolitical zone to the fortunes of the party in various ways, particularly during the last election cycle.

He also described Senator Akpabio’s election as a national acknowledgment of the significant contributions of the South-South to the economic and political development of the country, pointing out that Senator Akpabio as Senate President represents a big boost to the Akwa Ibom brand in the comity of states of the Federation.

Umana advised Senator Akpabio to again do Akwa Ibom State and its people proud by using his exalted office to promote good governance that is noted for politics of inclusion, fairness and equity for all.

He also called upon the new Senate President to give the President and Commander-in-Chief, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, all the support needed to turn the economic fortunes of the country around.

Umana equally congratulated all the lawmakers of the 10th National Assembly for a rancour-free leadership recruitment exercise during the just-concluded parliamentary election cycle.