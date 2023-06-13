JUST-IN: Ailing Ondo Gov Transmits Power To Deputy, Goes On Medical Vacation

Ondo State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, approved a medical leave for the State governor, Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Olamide Oladiji, disclosed this in Akure, the State capital.

There have been calls from opposition parties and civil society organisations in the State on the need for Governor Akeredolu to transfer power to his deputy to act on his behalf for the smooth running of government in the state while he attends to his health challenge.

Oladiji explained that the Governor embarked on a 21-day leave for medical treatment abroad starting from June 7, 2023 to the July 6, 2023.

According to the letter, the medical leave, which commenced on June 7, extends to the July 6 due to the Public Holidays on June 12 (Democracy Day) and the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir slated for June 28 – 29, 2023.

The Governor, who had directed his Deputy, Hon. Lucky Orimisan Aiyedatiwa, to act as the Governor while he is away, has assured of his resumption of duties on July 6, 2023.