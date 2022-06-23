President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, said the upper chamber would, next week Wednesday, screen the seven ministerial nominees forwarded to the chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari for confirmation.

Lawan stated this in an announcement on Wednesday, moments before the Senate adjourned plenary.

“The ministerial nominees will be screened on Wednesday, next week”, he said.

President Buhari, in a letter dated 15th June, 2022, requested the Senate to confirm the nomination of seven ministerial nominees.

He said the confirmation request was made in accordance with Section 147(2) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, as amended.

The nominees for confirmation include: Henry Ikechukwu Ikoh – Abia State; Umana Okon Umana – Akwa Ibom State; Ekumankama Joseph Nkama- Ebonyi State; and Goodluck Nanah Opiah – Imo State.

Others are Umar Ibrahim El-Yakub – Kano State; Ademola Adewole Adegoroye – Ondo State; and Odum Udi – Rivers State.

The nominees will be screened individually by the upper chamber during plenary.

Similarly, the Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet (Plateau) as Resident Electoral Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Longpet’s confirmation followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Electoral Matters.

Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya (Kano South), in his presentation, said Longpet’s nomination was made pursuant to the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

He disclosed that the nominee, while appearing before the Committee for screening, gave explanations regarding his personal life, work experiences, suitability, competence and integrity for appointment as Commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He said members of the Committee commended the nominee’s impressive Curriculum Vitae and satisfactory answers to the questions posed.

The nominee was, thereafter, confirmed by the upper chamber.