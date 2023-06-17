Seyi Vodi Plays Host To Davido, Alake, Others

Foremost fashion designer and entrepreneur, Oluwaseyi Adekunle, popularly known as Seyi Vodi, has played host to foremost artiste, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, Pastor Poju Oyemade and newly appointed special adviser to the president on special duties and media, Dele Alake, among others.

Vodi said the recent national honour of Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON) conferred on him by former president Muhammadu Buhari was a recognition of the legacy of those who were in the industry before him and his present colleagues.

The fashion designer said he was thrilled by award because it was the first time the fashion industry would get such recognition.

“I am thrilled with joy and a sense of humility by this honour handed me by my country, as an Officer of the Order of the Niger (OON). This national honour is the first of its kind for a fashion entrepreneur in our country.”

Speaking further, Vodi said he would always recognise the legacy of his colleagues in the industry and especially the legends who were there before him.

“I share this honour with each and every one of them. This is not just for me, it’s for all of us,” he said.