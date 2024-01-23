The director general, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Bashir Jamoh has told the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) to work towards reviewing its enabling law, which he says is not in tandem with modern reality.

Speaking when the executive secretary of NSC, Pius Ukeyima Akutah, paid a working visit to NIMASA, Dr Jamoh, noted the role enabling acts play in the performance and effectiveness of agencies of government.

While disclosing that much progress has been made by the National Assembly to enact a reviewed NIMASA Act,

Dr Jamoh expressed optimism that it will greatly enhance the performance of the Agency.

“Your visit is a welcome development and the cooperation you seek is vital for the success of the Marine and Blue Economy Ministry. I must inform you that we have made much progress in our effort to review our enabling laws.

This is to enhance our performance as an Agency. Now that you have come on board, it is worthy of note that the Nigerian Shippers Council Act was enacted through Decree 13 of 1978, and you will agree with me that modern day reality may necessitate another look at your enabling Act,” Jamoh stated.

On his part, the Shipper’s Council boss commended the Management of NIMASA for her achievements, which he noted would spur the take-off of the Marine and Blue Economy sector.

“I must commend NIMASA Management for the visionary leadership under Dr Jamoh. During some of our sessions at the Ministerial level, I admire the achievements of NIMASA Management during presentations. We thus seek collaboration so we can leverage on these feats”.

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council is the country’s Port Economic Regulator and a trade facilitation agency with the responsibility to promote fair trade practices in the industry amongst the providers and consumers of shipping and port services. Its mandate is to establish an enabling environment for all stakeholders by instituting an efficient and effective economic regulatory system in the transport sector. It is also one of the Agencies under the Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy.