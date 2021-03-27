ADVERTISEMENT

Digital marketing is a game-changer, decentralizing access to media and visibility in a massive way. The emergence of social media and search engines has changed businesses, create new millionaires and help create opportunities that were never available before.

Simple and unpopular marketing strategies like press release distribution, local citations, setting up a Google My Business account, optimizing the GMB for exposure on Google search, have proven time and time again that, digital marketing investments always payoff. Yes, paying off massively.

Most local business owners hardly use content writing services for the blog posts, they had rather not do it or write the blog posts themselves. Most times, this leads approach does not work out because the business owner though might be an authority in his/her business, can not do the job like who has been doing it for years.

Google My Business

Since far more than 75% of searches happen on a mobile, Google has started showing business searches with a suggestion of similar businesses. This is not only massive but a powerful and vibrant market.

Here is a quick guide on how to set up a GMB:

1. On your computer, sign in to Google My Business.

2. Sign in to your Google Account, or create one. …

3. Enter your business’ or chain’s address. …

4. Choose how your business will display on Google Maps. …

5. Search for and select a business category. …

6. Enter a phone number or website URL, then click Finish.

Launch a Content Marketing Strategy

You can hire a content writing services agency, like Authors Guilds to help you unearth profitable and relevant keywords to your business and start writing blog posts targeting those keywords.

Content marketing is like a marketer that never sleeps. You can always serve your prospective clients by helping them find useful information. Most businesses who do this are better trusted than their competitors.

You can hire press release writers to help you write press releases around little milestones or promotional offers you are offering to your clients. Keeping your business and brand active in Google search helps Google see your business as a serious one that can be trusted.

Social Media Marketing

Social media is a daily hub for almost everyone with a mobile phone. The “mobility” makes marketing more dynamic as people consume content on the go, just like oxygen. Every day millions of contents are published, and that leaves us to one question: How do I cut through the clutter?

As a business owner, just like your competitors, you are shouting, and only the loudest will get heard. If your voice can not be heard, how can you expect to make sales? So, dominating your business social space is very important for your survival in this content-buzzed generation.

You can use tools like Canva.com to get your groove moving without spending extra on hiring a social media manager. Canva has tons of resources for free with an easy user interface.

Look for a good image that fits your business. Change the content on the image, and click the download button on the top right corner.

Email Marketing

Does the name sound a bit ambiguous? Email marketing is not as difficult as it sounds. It is simply sending emails to your clients on automation. The automation part makes it look easier since you only set it up and leave the machine to keep rolling it out.

Doing Email marketing helps you keep your audience engaged and informed. Your audience gets to see your brand name, offers, and promotions on the go since all mobile phones have emails installed.

Email marketing is more or less like a free advert channel for your business because, what you pay to send out emails is negligible compared to the cost of running ads on Google, Facebook, and Youtube.

You can get emails from your clients, by doing promotions on your social media handles, and instructing them to get instructions or register for the promotion with their emails.

This way, you will be confident your emails will not be treated as Spam since they opted for a promotion done by your company.

Video Marketing

You have a world-class studio with you, everywhere you go! Wondering what that is? Well, that is your mobile phone. You can tap the Camera button and start creating awesome content for your audience. A great way to know what to talk about is using Answerthepublic.com, type in a seed keyword or popular keyword in your business.

If you make cakes, you can type “Buy Cakes in Lagos”. You will get to see hundreds of questions asked by people online about buying cakes.

Make a list of the questions you can answer, and you will have loads of things to keep your Youtube videos moving.

Written by Oke Oladimeji, Coach and Tech-preneur with the passion to helping people maximize online wealth creation opportunities. He is the founder of TractionJet, a growing community of smart entrepreneurs learning how to grow their business and create multiple streams of income.