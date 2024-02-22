Sokoto State House of Assembly has taken steps to strengthen government institutions and improve public trust by centralising the issuance of indigenes’ letters to people of Sokoto origin.

At its plenary, Hon Nasiru Adamu, representing Goronyo constituency, brought up the issue as matter of urgent public concern, which was seconded by Hon Habibi Halilu Modachi, representing Isa constituency.

Hon Nasir Adamu explained that centralising the issuance of indigene letters would have various benefits, such as ensuring that the issuance of these letters is based on consistent criteria and verification procedures. This move would minimise fraud and impersonation, among other issues.

He said the reckless issuance of indigene certificates to non-indigenes by some corrupt local government officials in the state, especially in the metropolitan areas, has been a source of concern for the citizens, adding that this act prevents genuine indigenous people from accessing opportunities allocated to the state.

ADVERTISEMENT

The House presided over by the deputy speaker, Hon Kabir Ibrahim Kware, unanimously adopted the matter and directed the House Committee on Special Services and Security Matters to find ways to address the issues surrounding the issuance of indigene letters to the indigenes of the state.

The committee was also directed to interface with the Federal Character Commission, Sokoto State Office, to address the issue of not employing state indigenes in Grade Levels 01–06.