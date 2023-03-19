The governor of Anambra State, Prof Chukwuma Soludo has commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for the early commencement of the voting process in the state.

Meanwhile, election was being held in the state only for the state House of assembly’s 30 constituency seats.

Speaking shortly after voting at polling unit 002, Ovuiyi Umueze, Isuofia in Aguata local government area at about 11:30am, Soludo expressed the optimism that the people’s votes would count in the election.

Soludo, however said that the turnout of voters was low compared to the previous election and urged voters to step out and exercise their civic obligations by voting.

Also, the Labour Party presidential candidate in the February 25 general elections, Peter Obi who voted at his Amatutu polling unit in Agulu, Anaocha local government area of Anambra State at about 11.20am complained of voter apathy.

He alleged that the electorate were discouraged to come out to vote because of the what happened in the last poll that did not reflect the people’s wish.

He also condemned what he called transactional politics where politicians buy votes at all cost.