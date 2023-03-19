Some thugs attacked a journalist with Premier Radio Kano, Ashiru Umar, while on election duty at Gidan Galadima in Galadanci Primary, Gwale local government area of the state yesterday.

Reports said trouble started when political thugs descended on him with weapons, thinking that he had captured them while giving out food items to eligible voters at the polling unit.

Ashiru Umar was injured, his gadgets were destroyed and was receiving medical attention in hospital at the time of filing this report.

Meanwhile, the state chapter of the Nigerian Union of journalists (NUJ), has condemned the attack.

State NUJ chairman Comrade Abbas Ibrahim said the union would take the necessary action to ensure justice for Ashiru. He advised journalists to stay safe at all times and report any intimidation to relevant authorities.