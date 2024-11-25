Stakeholders have stressed the need for the quick rehabilitation of the 70-kilometre Umuahia-Uzuakoli-Abiriba-Ohafia road known not only as the longest, but also the busiest road in Abia State.

LEADERSHIP checks show that the road cuts through Umuahia North, Bende and Isuikwuato local governments to Old Soldier Junction, Ebem Ohafia, Ohafia local government, where it joined the Umuahia-Ohafia-Arochukwu federal road.

The stakeholders noted that the road built in the early 1960s is one of the legacies of the late premier of the defunct Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara. Sadly, since the end of the Nigeria Civil War in 1970, it is yet to undergo lasting rehabilitation.

According to them, the only time the road was rehabilitated was during the era of the late General Sani Abacha through the Petroleum Trust Fund intervention, adding that it ended at Nguzu Junction, a gateway to Ebonyi State without reaching Ohafia following Abacha s death in 1998.

Since then, it had been from one session of patch work to another especially during the administration of Senator Orji Uzor Kalu as governor of the state from 1999 to 2007.

As the years went by, the road continued to worsen, developing deep gullies by the sides, potholes, and recording flash floods during rainy seasons.

Succour came to the people when Governor Alex Otti embarked on its rehabilitation. To ensure its timely completion, the job was split to three parts and the contracts awarded to different firms.

The sections are Nkwoegwu Umuahia Junction to Akara Junction, Akara Junction to Abiriba Junction, and Abiriba Junction to Old Soldier Junction.

At the flag-off of each section, Otti said the project was in fulfilment of his campaign promises. He urged the contractor to deliver a quality job and on schedule.

However, with the end of the rainy season, the people have begun to push for the quick completion of the job.

They argued that this had become apt as the yuletide is approaching.

Speaking to LEADERSHIP in Uzuakoli, a community leader, Ndukwe Okorie urged the contractors to hasten up the job “as the dry season has come.”

According to Samuel Ahukanna, a commercial bus driver, who lauded Otti for embarking on the job, the need for speedy completion of the job cannot be over stressed.

“The festive period is already here with us and in a matter of weeks, there will be an increase in vehicular movement on the road hence the need to complete the job.”

A poultry farmer Evelyn Ajah, blamed her high production cost “on the ever increasing fares due to the bad road,’ urging the governor, “to give the contractors marching order.”