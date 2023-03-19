The Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) has declared the Speaker of Kwara State House of Assembly, Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, as winner of the Ilesha-Gwanara State constituency election held on Saturday.

Danladi-Salihu, who contested the election under the banner of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated his main rival, Usman Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Declaring the results at the collation centre for the Ilesha/Gwanara constituency, the returning officer, Dr Adewale Rafiu, said that Danladi-Salihu polled 14,949 votes while his arch rival, Usman Abubakar of the PDP got 2,072 votes.

“Yakubu Danladi-Salihu of APC having satisfied the requirements of the law is hereby declared the winner and is returned elected,” Rafiu announced.

In his acceptance speech, Danladi-Salihu thanked the people of the Ilesha-Gwanara constituency for their support that culminated in his victory at the State Assembly poll, assuring that he would continue to prioritise their welfare.

“I wish to thank my constituents for the show of love and massive support that earned me this sweet victory at the poll. I will continue to appreciate and reciprocate this kind gesture with another superlative performance in office while prioritising my people’s welfare,” the Speaker stated.