A Malian gemstone dealer accused of being behind the Ibadan explosion, Alhaji Sawane Youssouf has denied any link with the incident which claimed seven lives and several others injured.

Apparently reacting to a viral write-up that linked him, and his company to the explosion that occurred on the 16th of January 2024 at Dejo Oyelese Street, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State, he expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, people and government of Oyo State and Nigeria in general over the explosion.

Addressing journalists in Ibadan, Youssouf said he is a miner, operating legally in Oyo State and Nigeria as a whole with a valid licence from the federal ministry of solid minerals and development.

Ibadan, the Oyo State capital was thrown into mourning after explosive materials stored by occupants of a flat at Dejo Oyelese Street led to the explosion on Tuesday night and resulted in death and injuries to many residents in the vicinity and also affected properties and buildings.

Meanwhile, preliminary investigations by the security agencies have revealed that the occupants of the house at Dejo Oyelese Street Bodija had stored up explosive materials in their apartment.

Muyideen Olagunju had in his write-up, which had since gone viral identified Alhaji Sawane Youssouf as the main culprit who stored up the explosive materials.

Youssouf in his reaction debunked the allegations, saying he has no link whatsoever with the apartment in question as he neither owned nor rented the same.

“My heart goes out to the families who lost their loved ones and those who were injured in this devastating incident. My family and I stand in solidarity with the people of Oyo State during this difficult time,’’ he said.